Iran, Turkmenistan confer on strengthening bilateral ties

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari in Ashgabat, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, the two diplomats discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres at the meeting.

Accordingly, the sides noted the importance of meetings at the highest and high levels in expanding bilateral friendly relations.

The importance of the activities of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian commission for economic cooperation was emphasized. The agenda also included issues of developing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector and building up transport and transit potential.