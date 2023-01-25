Iran’s agro export to Russia hits $283m

The export of Iran’s agricultural products to Russia has hit $283 million, a parliamentarian said, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Mohammad Javad Askari, who is also the Chairman of the Commission on Agriculture, Water, and Natural Resources of the Iranian Parliament, said that the export volume of Iran-Russia has been $283 million in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year [starting on March 22, 2022].

The amount of imported products from Russia accounts for nearly $701 million, he pointed out.

The lawmaker described the status of the Iranian-Russian trade exchanges as appropriate.

Askari went on to say that 85 percent of Iran-Russia economic exchanges are related to the agriculture sector.