IAEA seeking to cooperate with Iran for world peace, says Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) looks forward to cooperating with Iran for the sake of global peace, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The IAEA is seeking to cooperate with Iran to reassure the world and get guarantees from Tehran over its nuclear program, Al Hadath television quoted Grossi as saying at a news conference in Tehran.

The IAEA director general urged Iran to be "clear and transparent" regarding its nuclear program. He also described the renewed dialogue with Iranian officials as serious and said that the atmosphere at the negotiations was positive.

According to Grossi, the UN nuclear watchdog condemns attacks on any nuclear facility the world over. "Any military attack on nuclear facilities is unacceptable and runs counter to international law," he underscored.

Grossi arrived in the capital of Iran on Friday. He has already held two rounds of talks with Head of Iran Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.