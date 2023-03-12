Iran’s 11-month oil revenues up 83m barrels YOY

In the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 – February 19), Iran has sold some 83 million barrels more oil than that sold in last year’s corresponding period, Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Owji pointed out that the figure is also roughly 190 million barrels more than that of the 11-month period in two years ago (March 2000 – February 2001).

He noted that Iran has received all the money for its oil sales in the period under review despite all the monetary sanctions imposed on the country.

At the beginning of the new Iranian government in 2020, the ministry was concerned about whether it could be able to sell oil or not, Owji said, adding that “there were days in which we had no oil sales.”

He, however, said that “the energy diplomacy worked” so that now the country has its most oil sales since 2018 when the US government under President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.