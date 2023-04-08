Saudi delegation in Iran to discuss reopening of diplomatic missions

A delegation from Saudi Arabia has arrived in Iran to discuss mechanisms for reopening the kingdom’s embassy in the Islamic Republic, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the SPA, the delegation will also discuss the reopening of the Saudi consulate in the holy city of Mashhad, northeast Iran.

The visit marks the first by a Saudi delegation to Iran since the two sides agreed to resume diplomatic relations after more than seven years under a deal brokered by China on March 10, 2023.

The agreement was signed by the top security officials of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Following that and on Thursday, April 6, the foreign ministers of the two countries met in the Chinese capital Beijing for the first formal gathering since the China-mediated deal.

The top diplomats agreed to follow up on arrangements to reopen their diplomatic missions in their respective countries, and to facilitate visas for Iranian and Saudi citizens, among other things.