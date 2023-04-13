Iranian president, Pakistan’s PM discuss bilateral ties over phone

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed satisfaction about the revival of Tehran-Riyadh diplomatic relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Sharif added that Pakistan appreciates the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran for forging regional peace and stability.

Pakistani PM also congratulated Iran over revival of Tehran-Riyadh diplomatic relations.

He also emphasized on Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, especially trade energy cooperation security and regional stability.

Sharif also expressed gratitude for the operationalization of the power transmission line from Polan (Iran) to Gwadar in Pakistan, and appreciated the cooperation of the Iranian government in this regard.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also emphasized increasing popular communication, including cultural and educational exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

The two sides emphasized each other's commitment to maintain close contact on all topics of interest.