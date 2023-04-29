Iran, Iraq determined to expand bilateral ties: President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Tehran on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Raisi said he and Rashid had a good meeting earlier in the day where they discussed various issues of bilateral relations.

Describing Baghdad-Tehran ties as strategic, the Iranian president said that the level of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries stands at more than $10 billion, adding that the figure can rise further in the future.

He added that Iran and Iraq cooperate on many issues, including infrastructure projects, water, electricity, gas, and energy in a way that could respond to both nations’ demands, he added.

He further pointed to a security agreement signed last year between the two neighboring countries and noted that the deal is still valid and can help establish security in the region.

Iran’s interactions with Iraq and other regional states are based on mutual interests but the United States merely thinks of its own interests, Raisi noted, expressing hope that his Iraqi counterpart’s visit to Tehran would be a turning point in bilateral ties between the two countries.