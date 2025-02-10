US president's statement on talking to Iran under pressure aims to subdue it - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The US President Donald Trump's recent statement about being ready to engage in talks with Iran while signing a document imposing pressure on the country is an effort to force Iran into submission, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

In his speech to participants of the rally celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Iran Islamic Revolution in Tehran on February 10, Pezeshkian noted that while President Trump claims he wants to hold talks with Iran, he simultaneously signs a document that permits him to use all means to force Iran into submission.

The Iranian President further emphasized that the party claiming interest in discussions with Iran is simultaneously trying to block routes for essential goods, such as food and medicines, to the country.

Pezeshkian stated that the US President claims to be pursuing peace, but it is clear to everyone who the real disruptor of peace and stability in the region is, and it is not Iran.

“Iran has declared it is not pursuing war. However, it will not surrender to foreign powers. Iran treats its neighbors with mutual respect and will continue to do so. All countries in the region are brothers. Those who seek peace in the region should not protect injustice and aggression,” he added.

US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order restoring maximum pressure on Iran. The US President expressed the expectation that maximal pressure will not be frequently exerted. He also stated his readiness to negotiate with Iran's president.