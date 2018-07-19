Iran’s medicine production may suffer major setback – official

19 July 2018 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 19

By A. Shirazi- Trend:

The head of the Syndicate of Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries said the country’s medicine production might suffer a major setback in the near future if the government does not increase its support for pharmaceuticals and related industries.

"The government owes 4,000 billion rials to the pharmaceutical industry," Faramarz Ekhteraei told ILNA.

Criticizing the government for failing to address the problems of the medicine industry and paying its heavy debts to the pharmaceutical firms in Iran, he said, "If the debts are not immediately paid, there will be no production".

"The main problem that we are facing today is our financial claims from the government," the official said.

Ekhteraei called on the government to pay its dues and revive the failing industry.

Recently, a member of Parliament Health and Treatment Commission said there were 60 major pharmaceutical firms in Iran and the government owes huge debts to most of these companies as well as insurances.

In recent years, Iranian private companies have started production of biological pharmaceuticals. The country has also a relatively advanced herbal medical basis thanks to its vast floral resources.

The pharmaceutical industry is regulated by the government, where production and importation of drugs is heavily subsidized.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s medicine production may suffer major setback – official
Business 17 July 16:58
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 07:29
Doctors’ sloppy handwriting kills 3,000 Iranians annually
Society 14 June 17:13
Iran’s medicine exports to Kazakhstan to see major increase in 2018
Business 3 May 19:23
Iran’s medicine exports to Kazakhstan to see major increase in 2018
Business 1 May 17:22
Iranian knowledge-based medicine registered in Russia for the first time
Business 30 April 13:58
Latest
Turkmenistan, UN mull issues of countering terrorism and extremism
Turkmenistan 10:55
Uzbek, Chinese meat products to compete for Arab markets
Economy news 10:32
“Each of two universities is the best in their countries”
Society 10:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:18
Azerbaijan eyes co-op with Italy in green technology sphere
Economy news 10:09
French Development Agency to finance various sectors in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 19
Economy news 09:50
Iraq to resume garlic import from Iran
Business 09:28
Tender: Turkmen refinery to purchase chemical products
Tenders 09:15