Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks

22 July 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Closing down of bank branches in Iran continues
Business 19 July 13:00
US sanctions won't affect Iran’s financial transaction systems – FABA head (Exclusive)
Business 18 July 17:39
US sanctions won't affect Iran’s financial transaction systems – FABA head (Exclusive)
Business 16 July 16:10
Iranian banks debt to central bank hikes by 32%
Business 14 July 16:41
Money volume in Iran up by 20%
Business 14 July 14:25
Iran’s foreign debts increases by 29%
Business 12 July 15:40
Latest
Rouhani: war with Iran mother of all wars
Politics 12:09
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 22
Business 10:52
Turkmenistan continues to seize Iranian trucks – envoy
Business 10:37
Powerful earthquake jolts southern Iran
Society 10:10
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Azerbaijani companies in Turkey work globally from the country - chairman of DEIK Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council
Economy news 08:43
Cuba's president unveils new cabinet
Other News 08:25
Azerbaijan valued partner country for International Energy Agency: Fatih Birol (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:08
S.Korea asks for exemption from US auto tariffs
Other News 06:51