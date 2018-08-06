Iran, Russia banks sign refinance agreement

6 August 2018 08:09 (UTC+04:00)

Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI) and Moscow MirBusiness Bank on Sunday inked a short-term refinance agreement to promote imports of necessary goods, Irna reported.

EDPB and Moscow MirBusiness Bank signed contract worth €10 million; the agreement will help Iran to pay for imports of staple goods, medical equipments and raw materials needed for the production units.

Iran will pay 2.5 percent for interest rate of the facilities to Moscow MirBusiness Bank, according to the agreement.

According to the contract, paying will be restricted to purchases from Russia and other member-states of Commonwealth of Independent States and exports from these countries should be destined only for Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo vows to 'enforce' US sanctions against Iran - reports
US 04:15
Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran
Society 00:19
Iran’s exports to Europe surge
Economy news 5 August 18:20
Iran imports plane parts before US sanctions kick in
Politics 5 August 17:03
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 August 16:01
Iran urges enhanced co-op with Russia, China, neighbors
Iran 5 August 15:02
Latest
South Sudan government and rebels reach peace deal
Other News 07:44
IGB: Over 80% of work complete to start construction (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:22
China state media attacks Trump on trade in unusually harsh terms
China 06:29
Oil prices edge up after Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls
US 05:34
Pompeo vows to 'enforce' US sanctions against Iran - reports
US 04:15
Saudi Arabia expels Canadian Ambassador in human rights row
Other News 02:43
5 killed after small plane crashes near Southern California mall
US 02:23
At least 82 killed by 7.0 quake in Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands
Other News 01:41
Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran
Society 00:19