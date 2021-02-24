Iran to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine with Russia by March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

Trend:

The joint production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine of Iran and Russia will start before the end of current Iranian year (started March 20,2020), said Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Following the bilateral agreement, joint production would start by participation of Iran's private sector and Gamaleya Research Institute in Russia," said Rabiei.

"The final product would be available in less than 45 days and Iran would be one of the five production centers of 'Sputnik V' vaccine outside Russia. It is predicted that the production line would annually manufacture 40 million doses," he said.