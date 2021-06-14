Vienna negotiations ongoing for return of US to JCPOA - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, June.14

Vienna negotiations are ongoing, the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting is for the return of the US to its commitments, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

"The ongoing negotiations in Vienna have not reached deadlock and negotiations about some technical, political, and executive delicacies are ongoing. I think it is early to talk for their result," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is unlikely that this round would be the last one, the US should decide and know that it is not in the equal position as of the P4+1 and Iran. The side that violated the JCPOA and the 2231 resolution should provide the necessary guarantee on not repeating the events," he added.

He expressed that Vienna negations are not related to Iran's internal affairs and presidential elections, the conversations are not eroded either, and I think the remaining time is little.

"Iran's agreement with the IAEA is technical. Whether to continue conditions and delete camera footages or not is a domestic decision, hopefully, negotiation would reach conclusion by guaranteeing Iran's interest," Khatibzadeh noted.