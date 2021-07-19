Iran's exports to African trade partners up 350% in a quarter

Iran’s exports to its African trade partners in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20) has increased by 350 percent in terms of value, said the Director-general of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Farzad Piltan, the weight of exports, however, went up by 144 percent in the mentioned three months.

Piltan added that in the same period, Ghana with $ 151 million, Algeria with $ 58 million, South Africa with $ 32 million, Tanzania with $ 25 million, and Nigeria with $ 18 million were in 1st to the fifth row of Iranian exports among African countries.

Sudan, with less than $ 17 million, Kenya topped $ 14.5 million, Ivory Coast with $ 12 million, Somalia with $ 4 million, Somalia with around 1 million and $ 500 thousand were in sixth to 10th of Iran's exports among African countries, Director-general of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries said.