Iran's exports to African trade partners up 350% in a quarter

Business 19 July 2021 19:08 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's exports to African trade partners up 350% in a quarter

Iran’s exports to its African trade partners in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20) has increased by 350 percent in terms of value, said the Director-general of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Farzad Piltan, the weight of exports, however, went up by 144 percent in the mentioned three months.

Piltan added that in the same period, Ghana with $ 151 million, Algeria with $ 58 million, South Africa with $ 32 million, Tanzania with $ 25 million, and Nigeria with $ 18 million were in 1st to the fifth row of Iranian exports among African countries.

Sudan, with less than $ 17 million, Kenya topped $ 14.5 million, Ivory Coast with $ 12 million, Somalia with $ 4 million, Somalia with around 1 million and $ 500 thousand were in sixth to 10th of Iran's exports among African countries, Director-general of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Epsilon Development Company achieves gas boost at operated well in Uzbekistan
Epsilon Development Company achieves gas boost at operated well in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 18
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 18
Uzbekistan establishes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Uzbekistan establishes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's positions in international ratings continue to grow (PHOTO) Economy 20:02
Turkish consumer confidence index down in July Turkey 19:39
Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host Global Young Leaders Forum 2021 Society 19:31
Georgia sees increase in domestic flights Georgia 19:24
Iran's exports to African trade partners up 350% in a quarter Business 19:08
Saudi Arabia, UAE review bilateral ties, cooperation Arab World 18:39
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 19 Society 18:22
Azerbaijan confirms 148 more COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries Society 18:17
Over 1.45 billion coronavirus jabs given in China, says watchdog Other News 18:05
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Pakistan on heavy bus crash victims Politics 18:03
Some French politicians hobnob with Armenian community - Israeli expert Politics 17:37
Azerbaijan has great potential for cargo transshipment within North-South corridor Transport 17:37
Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 17:35
Iran bans import of some mobile phones Business 17:31
Iran's priority is supporting domestic messengers - Minister of ICT Business 16:48
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, supply grows Oil&Gas 16:41
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA Nuclear Program 16:36
Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets Business 16:07
Iran's caviar production increases Business 15:58
Iran sees increase employment Business 15:52
Iran discussing extension of lockdown Business 15:48
Turkmenistan shares data on average yield of potatoes Business 15:34
Copper ores and concentrates reclaim first place in list of top export items in Georgia Business 15:34
Kazakhstan's 1H2021 import value of Turkish leather products up Turkey 15:33
EU and FAO project developing commodity-based agricultural advisory platform Economy 15:24
Turkmenistan harvest significant volume of crops in 1H2021 Business 15:01
Indian services exports may grow 10 pc in FY22: SEPC Other News 14:55
NPCI Engaging With Global Agencies To Expand UPI And RuPay Cards On The International Turf Other News 14:54
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert Commentary 14:54
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him Other News 14:52
India hands over 150 ICU beds to Nepal as part of its commitment to COVID 19 cooperation Other News 14:52
10mn households in JE hot spots get tap water access Other News 14:49
Indian auto exports recover in Q1 amid improved pandemic situation Other News 14:47
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report Arab World 14:46
All six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1% Israel 14:43
Doraiswami: Bangladesh to receive more vaccine doses when India's supply improves Other News 14:42
WHO official warns against easing coronavirus restrictions too quickly Europe 14:41
Azerbaijan's tricolor flag proudly flies in liberated territories - Defense Ministry Politics 14:41
Russia reports over 24,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 14:40
Study: Vaccine cuts India Covid hospitalization to less than 10% Other News 14:39
India set for V-shaped recovery Other News 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 14:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 14:32
No crisis shattered Azerbaijan's relations with EU - Polish expert Economy 14:28
Azerbaijan's working group on economic issues in liberated territories holds new meeting Economy 14:26
"Look Forward To Closely Working With" PM Modi: Nepal's New Prime Minister Other News 14:16
Over 41.99 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided To States, Union Territories: Centre Other News 14:15
Bengal scientists develop world’s hardest self-healing material Other News 14:14
Armenia bears responsibility for escalating tension - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan sees spike in manufacturing of tobacco products for 1H2021 Business 14:07
Azerbaijan launches cyberattack modeling laboratory ICT 14:06
SOCAR Turkey uses environmentally friendly platform to digitalize signature process Oil&Gas 13:45
OPEC market share won’t exceed 33% in coming decade Oil&Gas 13:05
Turkmenistan reveals amount of foreign currency transactions on exchange Business 12:52
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (July 12 through July 15) Finance 12:50
Epsilon Development Company achieves gas boost at operated well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:50
Cargo transportation volumes down in Kazakhstan Transport 12:49
Georgia sees increase in external merchandise trade Business 12:49
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender for engines overhaul Tenders 12:48
Georgia hosting 2021 Batumi International Conference Georgia 12:47
Iran's clothing exports up Business 12:45
Central Bank of Iran shares data on external debt Business 12:36
Georgia reports 848 coronavirus cases Georgia 12:33
Azerbaijan sees more than 11% decline in liquids consumption - bp Oil&Gas 12:28
Iran sees increase in liquidity Business 12:24
bp says Azerbaijan’s NGL output rose by over 7% Oil&Gas 12:21
Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad Arab World 12:19
Iran's steel production increases Business 12:12
Coal recovering its share in EU electricity mix Oil&Gas 12:06
Iranian Red Crescent imports another batch of COVID-19 vaccines Business 12:05
Europe’s 2022 electricity demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels Oil&Gas 11:58
Iran's Gore-Jask Pipeline to be put into operation soon Business 11:50
Iran to provide free electricity for industries to compensate for frequent power outage Business 11:28
Iran's copper production increases Finance 11:23
Iran expects to meet half of country's tropical fruit demand Business 11:19
Kyrgyzstan adds 1,289 more recoveries from coronavirus Kyrgyzstan 11:12
Paz mulls spinning off Ashdod oil refinery Israel 11:07
TAP offers possibility to request new exit points along its route Oil&Gas 11:01
Diesel price recovery may be pushed back into late-H221-2022 by slower vaccine deliveries Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran provides incentives to foreign investors in free zones Business 10:48
Saipem launches new solution for green hydrogen production offshore Oil&Gas 10:40
Iran`s production of petrochemicals shows upward trend - deputy minister Business 10:37
Iran sees increase in industrial employment Business 10:37
Oil falls $1 after OPEC+ agreement on boosting supply Oil&Gas 10:25
Ceyhan terminal transships over 108 mb of ACG oil YTD Oil&Gas 10:21
US proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September Other News 10:14
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for crane runway overhaul Business 10:04
Azerbaijani state agency to allocate funds to buy software licenses Finance 10:01
Azerbaijan has great advantages in trade between countries of Black Sea region and Central Asia - analyst Transport 10:00
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover increases in 1H2021 Business 10:00
Georgia shares data on coronavirus vaccines administered in country Georgia 09:52
Azerbaijani sees decrease in remittances from Russia Economy 09:28
Azerbaijan sees decrease in lending volume to agriculture Finance 09:17
Azerbaijan discloses number of economically active people Business 09:13
China launches new remote-sensing satellites Other News 08:57
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 08:36
There is huge potential between Azerbaijan and Croatia for expanding cooperation - Ex-president of Croatia (PHOTO) Politics 08:10
Samsung launches upgraded modular microLED display ICT 07:41
Brazil reports 948 more deaths from COVID-19 Arab World 07:08
All news