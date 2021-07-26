Iran to participate in international exhibitions in Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran, July 26

Trend:

The director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Office of Arabian and African Countries Farzad Piltan has announced that Iran will participate in at least 15 international exhibitions in Iraq and itself will hold at least 5 special exhibitions in different cities of Iraq, Trend reports via ILNA.

"Iran's TPO plans to introduce products and capabilities of technical engineering services to the neighboring countries via international exhibitions,” Piltan said.

He went on to say that Iran will attend the Erbil International Construction Industry Exhibition from September 7 to 10, the 14th Sulaimaniyah International Trade Fair in Iraq from August 25 to 30 and the Sulaimaniyah International Agricultural and Food Industry Exhibition 2021.

Piltan invited those who interested in participating in the mentioned exhibitions to register in the website of the companies running each exhibition.