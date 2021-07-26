Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization shares data on loading and unloading of cargo

Business 26 July 2021 21:33 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization shares data on loading and unloading of cargo
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses amount of insurance payments within Green Card system Finance 21:42
Turkey may face difficult autumn as COVID-19 cases climb Turkey 21:38
Austria shows interest in several sectors in Turkmenistan Business 21:36
Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization shares data on loading and unloading of cargo Business 21:33
National Bank of Kazakhstan shares data on inflation rate for June Finance 21:26
Georgian Railway’s transportation of oil products in 1H2021 increases Oil&Gas 21:24
Further tasks of Inter-departmental Commission on Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan in human rights area discussed Turkmenistan 21:21
Azerbaijan discloses data on fees in insurance market in 1H2021 Finance 21:16
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 electric cars import up Transport 21:15
Number of ships received at Turkish Ambarli port in 1H2021 revealed Transport 21:14
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry hosts meeting with PACE Committee member Politics 20:46
Baku to host trilateral meeting of chairs of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan Politics 20:34
Visit to Azerbaijan - very productive - First Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 19:19
Chairmen of Turkish, Pakistan’s parliaments arrive in Azerbaijan Politics 19:16
Azerbaijan, Serbia eye to establish direct flights Economy 18:21
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by first deputy chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (PHOTO) Politics 18:10
Uzbekneftegaz signs several memorandums of co-op with local industry enterprises Oil&Gas 18:01
Eni preparing concept for full-scale dev't of Kazakhstan's Kashagan Oil&Gas 18:00
National Bank of Kazakhstan raises base rate Kazakhstan 18:00
Uzbek currency rates for July 27 Finance 17:54
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Brazil appointed Uzbekistan 17:53
Azerbaijan announces date of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage Politics 17:42
Kyrgyzstan, Korea discuss strengthening co-op between law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan 17:35
ADA’s Summer Camp in Azercell! (PHOTO) Society 17:35
IOM project to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to fulfill Sustainable Development Goals Business 17:34
Russia, Syria sign 15 agreements, memorandums of cooperation Russia 17:28
EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results Europe 17:25
Iranian companies interested in reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 17:25
Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD Politics 17:14
Georgia introduces electronic system to facilitate export of perishable products Georgia 17:04
Container transit through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases Transport 16:59
‘India open to engaging those who recognise the value of diversity’ Other News 16:56
In UN Security Council, India Provided Balance To Permanent Members: Envoy Other News 16:55
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham; helped by gains in equities Other News 16:54
‘Big bull’ investor sees double-digit India stock gains Other News 16:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 26 Society 16:51
Azerbaijan confirms 272 more COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries Society 16:49
Turkey reveals 1H2021 cargo movement figures via Aliaga port Transport 16:42
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for construction of vertical drainage wells Tenders 16:36
Turkmenistan exports watermelons to Russia Business 16:35
Azerbaijan discussing resuming activity of theaters, cinemas Society 16:34
Eni, KazMunayGas to co-op on renewable, hydrogen projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:20
No need for restrictions in Azerbaijan in case of mass vaccination - Assistant to president Society 16:19
Azerbaijan not discussing issue of opening land borders - Assistant to president Society 16:13
Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination Society 16:12
Azerbaijan talks resuming activity of public transport on weekends Society 16:12
Check Point beats analysts with Q2 results Israel 16:11
Azerbaijan appoints news ambassador to UK, Northern Ireland Politics 16:06
Kuwait central bank chief calls for reforms to ensure stability Arab World 16:04
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 data on fees via 'Green Card' car insurance system Finance 16:02
German business morale down on supply shortages, virus fears Europe 15:53
Rules of quarantine regime still valid in Azerbaijan – Assistant of president Society 15:51
Russia registers over 23,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 2 Russia 15:50
Kazakhstan's real sector continues to improve - NBK Kazakhstan 15:49
Turkmenistan reveals number of greenhouses belonging to local union of industrialists Business 15:46
Azerbaijan recommends those who intend to marry to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Society 15:42
Vaccination - only way to fight coronavirus, says Azerbaijani president's aide Society 15:40
Vaccines against COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan totally safe - president's aide Society 15:37
Only people with COVID-19 passports will be allowed to enter certain places in Azerbaijan Society 15:24
Iran's statistical center talks inflation rate Business 15:22
COVID passport to be mandatory for students in Azerbaijan Society 15:21
Azerbaijan discloses percentage of coronavirus infection –TABIB Society 15:19
Uzbekistan reveals number of clients using remote banking services Finance 15:19
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to US Politics 15:16
Azerbaijan announces list of work spheres where employees must be vaccinated Society 15:08
Azerbaijani banks greatly increase mortgage lending Finance 15:07
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes in regards to COVID-19 passports Politics 15:05
Iran begins vaccination of public transport drivers Business 15:04
Iran's railway inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage list Society 15:03
Kazakhstan sees drastic increase in transit cargo transport by railways Transport 15:00
Telangana’s 13th century Ramappa temple gets UNESCO World Heritage Site tag Other News 14:46
Iran continues to make progress on Rasht-Caspian railway construction project - Anzali FZO Business 14:46
Georgia’s import of grain, legumes from Turkey up Business 14:44
Iran's rail trade with Turkmenistan quadruples Business 14:38
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM Politics 14:33
Iran launches new projects in free economic zones Business 14:31
Turkmenistan Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 14:30
Kazakhstan unveils 5M2021 trade indicators with Turkey Business 14:29
Iran opens first Nuclear Technology and Innovation Center Nuclear Program 14:22
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 14:19
Serbia will never forget Azerbaijan's support during hard times - minister Politics 14:17
Innovative fish-growing complex to be set up in Kazakhstan Business 14:16
Serbia focusing on co-op with Azerbaijan, says FM Nikola Selakovic Economy 14:16
Iran approves utilization of fresh water for shrimp farms Business 14:15
Georgian economy undergoing rapid recovery - Georgian PM Georgia 14:12
Iran assigns funds to back up agriculture sector in Kermanshah Province Business 14:12
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Estonia Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Latvia Politics 13:57
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Switzerland Politics 13:47
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Belgium Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan appoints new permanent representative to int’l organizations Politics 13:42
Armenia takes non-constructive position on establishing sustainable peace – FM Politics 13:32
India’s forex reserves touch record-high of $612.73 billion, RBI data shows Other News 13:29
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Other News 13:28
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Turkey Politics 13:27
Canada appoints new ambassador to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:26
Turkey sees growth in number of registered companies with Iranian capital Turkey 13:26
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Turkey Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan to continue to develop ties with Serbia – FM Politics 13:24
Iran sees increase in permits for industrial establishments Business 13:23
All news