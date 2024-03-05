­­­Iran’s IRENEX reveals products to be on sale for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) will sell around 26,800 tons of various hydrocarbon products on March 5, Trend reports.

Of the mentioned volume, 9,980 tons will be on sale on the domestic ring of the energy exchange.

The following goods are to be offered:

- Shazand Petrochemical Company's 5,500 tons of CSO (clarified slurry oil)

- Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company's 3,000 tons of raffinate

- Khuzistan Steel Company's 440 tons of liquid nitrogen, 440 tons of liquid oxygen

- Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company’s 220 tons of heavy distillate

- The Persian Gulf Fajr Energy Company's 200 tons of liquid nitrogen, 75 tons of liquid oxygen

- Bushehr Petrochemical Company's 88 tons of pentane plus

- Sorena Arka Chemical Industry Company's 22 tons of liquid nitrogen

Furthermore, 16,800 tons of products will be on sale on the Iran Energy Exchange's export ring:

- The Persian Gulf Fajr Energy Company's 5,000 tons of butane

- Tehran Oil Refining Company's 4,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

- Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company's 3,000 tons of raffinate, 2,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

- Isfahan Oil Refining Company's 1,770 tons of solvent-402, 360 tons of solvent-503

- Tabriz Petrochemical Company's 500 tons of raffinate, 200 tons of pentane

Hydrocarbon sales on the Iran Energy Exchange are critical to the country's economy. Iran intends to increase exports while also providing hydrocarbon products to local firms through energy exchange.

