Iran will not sign ‘Trump deal’ amending JCPOA

Iran does not plan to sign any deal amending the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal, proposed by the current US administration, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif informed on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Iran believes in diplomacy: but not in re-negotiating a UNSC Resolution we agreed on with 6 Governments & EU. We did not sign an "Obama deal" to go for a "Trump deal" now. Even if we did, who's to say we won't need Biden, Sanders or Warren (US presidential candidates - TASS) deal next year?" he wrote on Twitter.

In his address to the nation on January 8, US President Donald Trump said that members of the JCPOA "must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."

