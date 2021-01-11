Iran's actions reversible if parties fulfill their JCPOA commitments - Iranian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Iran's actions are quickly reversible and the path to preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is to fulfill commitments, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman

"The European countries are the participants of the JCPOA and have not followed their responsibilities and become accomplices with the US to violate the JCPOA," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The European troika is aware that Iran's actions are according to the JCPOA framework and its actions are to preserve the deal," he said referring to the European troika's recent statement about Iran's 20 percent uranium enrichment.

"The three European countries know the constant violation of the JCPOA by the US and the three European countries is the reason for the incompetence in the deal, Iran's actions are quickly reversible and they know if they want to fix this they should comply with their commitments," he noted.

"By return of the US and Europe to the deal, we would also return to our commitment," he added.

The official has indicated that the parliament's law known as "Strategic Action for Lifting of Sanctions" would be implemented in late February.

"The parliament's strategic action law is very clear about the IAEA's inspectors. In case the other side would not comply with the commitments then the IAEA's extracurricular monitoring would end but that does not mean the inspectors would be deported," he said.

The bill was passed after the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The Strategic Action aims to force the Western countries to return to full compliance under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) through a slew of measures, including stopping inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), increasing Iran’s enrichment of uranium, and revitalizing the Fordow plant among others.