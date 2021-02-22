IAEA, Iran reach temporary agreement on further verification activities

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reached a temporary agreement on continuing the agency’s verification activities at Iranian nuclear facilities, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Sunday after talks in Teheran, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Intensive consultations led to a good result. A temporary technical understanding has been reached. The IAEA will continue its necessary verification and monitoring in Iran," he wrote on his Twitter account.

As follows from a joint statement of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the IAEA, Iran will continue to implement its commitments under the safeguards agreement with the IAEA.

The AEOI and the IAEA also reached a bilateral technical understanding that will be in keeping with the requirements of Iran’s law on the suspension of the use of the additional protocol to Iran’s safeguards agreement with the IAEA to come into effect on February 23 and that will make it possible for the IAEA to continue necessary verification and monitoring for a period of up to three months. The sides will regularly verify the technical understanding to guarantee its implementation.