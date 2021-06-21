Iran's president-elect Raisi talks government's future plans, JCPOA

TEHRAN, Iran, June 21

Trend:

Starting from the first day of the new government's work, Iran should pay extra attention to employment and housing and those involved in these sectors, Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi said at a press-conference, Trend reports.

He further touched upon several other topics.

"The European countries and the US should look at how they acted toward the JCPOA. The Americans violated the JCPOA and Europeans did not comply with their commitments," Raisi said, responding to a question about the revival of the nuclear deal, and his message to the US and the EU.

Speaking about the liquidity in Iran, Raisi said it should be managed to resolve the pressure on production and this is the priority.

"The government has a plan for boosting production," he said. "Also the unproductive actions, such as investment in foreign currency, housing and gold coin market will be restrained by taxes."