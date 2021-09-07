Iran significantly boosted its stockpiles of enriched uranium, new IAEA report says

Nuclear Program 7 September 2021 23:07 (UTC+04:00)
Iran has boosted its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal with world powers, according to a report Tuesday from the UN's nuclear watchdog, Trend reports citing i24news.

Under the deal, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent, well below the 90-percent threshold needed for use in a nuclear weapon.

However, the report estimates that Iran now has 84.3 kilos of uranium enriched to 20 percent (up from 62.8 kilos when the IAEA last reported in May); as well as 10 kilos enriched up to 60 percent (up from 2.4 kilos).

