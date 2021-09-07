Iran significantly boosted its stockpiles of enriched uranium, new IAEA report says
Iran has boosted its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal with world powers, according to a report Tuesday from the UN's nuclear watchdog, Trend reports citing i24news.
Under the deal, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent, well below the 90-percent threshold needed for use in a nuclear weapon.
However, the report estimates that Iran now has 84.3 kilos of uranium enriched to 20 percent (up from 62.8 kilos when the IAEA last reported in May); as well as 10 kilos enriched up to 60 percent (up from 2.4 kilos).
