Iran deputy FM consults with German officials on JCPOA

On a multi-nation tour to Europe, Iran top negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani visited Germany on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of JCPOA implementation and the removal of foreign sanctions.

"Iran’s Deputy FM Ali Bagheri Kani visited Berlin today. Resumption of the Vienna nuclear talks was at the core of the meeting. To ensure a fast return to full compliance with the JCPOA, negotiations have to pick up where they were left on June 20th," reads a tweet by the German Foreign Office on Wednesday afternoon after the meeting with the visiting Iranian negotiator.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December as well as the JCPOA itself.