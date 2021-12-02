Iran intends to actively participate in negotiations in Vienna

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian team in Vienna talks, Ali Bagheri Kani said on Thursday that the resolute intention of Iran is to actively and positively engage in the talks in Vienna, Trend reports citing IRNA.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi met and held talks with Bagheri Kani on Thursday.

"Fruitful discussions with @rafaelmgrossi aimed at continuation of technical cooperation between Iran & IAEA", Bagheri Kani wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He added that "I confirmed the resolute intention of Iran to actively and positively engage in the talks in Vienna."

"The Agency has a positive technical role to play", Iran top nuclear negotiator noted.

The new round of Vienna talks began last Monday, November 29, with the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the P4 + 1 countries to lift the US' illegal sanctions. Ali Bagheri is the head of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna.

The US unilaterally withdrew the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, and enhanced sanctions on Iran under its Maximum Pressure policy.