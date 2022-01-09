Parties narrowing differences in Vienna talks - Iran's top negotiator

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Top Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in his latest evaluation about the negotiations aimed at removal of unlawful sanctions pointed out on Saturday evening that the differences of views among negotiating parties are now decreasing, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bagheri Kani who was speaking in a press conference after holding several hours of talks with the P4+1 delegations and before leaving the Coburg Hotel also confirmed that the negotiations are progressing towards an agreement.

Almost all participating delegations in the negotiations, too, confirm that it can thus be cautiously claimed that despite the complications and ups and downs in that path, the negative count down towards the final agreement has already started.

Hours ago, also the Russian top negotiator said that the general atmosphere of the negotiations is positive and every delegations is serious. According to him, the other delegations, too, have similar evaluations about the negotiations.

The heads of the P4+1 delegations headed for Marriot Hotel to exchange viewpoints of the American delegation after meeting Bagheri.

The 8th round of Vienna nuclear negotiations which started on November 29 has now reached a sensitive point. Iran has announced that if an agreement is reached in Vienna the side that has breached the 2015 agreement must remove all sanctions, and after verification of its acts, Iran’s moves in the framework of the JCPOA agreements will be implemented.

Iran emphasizes that the more serious the other side will be in lifting the sanctions and in acceptance of the measures proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran the time needed for achieving a final agreement will be shorter accordingly.