JCPOA to be revived in near future if Iran's interests fulfilled - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, August 16. A final agreement in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal will be signed in the near future on the condition that the red lines of Iran be observed and its interests be guaranteed, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in his weekly press conference, Trend reports.

Commenting on the most recent round of Vienna talks for reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting the sanctions on Iran, Nasser Kanaani said that although there has been relative progress in Vienna Talks, the advances have not fully satisfied Tehran’s legitimate demands.

According to the official, a series of serious consultations was made at the highest levels in Tehran.