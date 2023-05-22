Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program seriously damaged – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was seriously damaged when the US withdrew from the plan in 2018, Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

According to him, with the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, the European parties did not take serious steps tokeep the plan afloat.

The spokesman said that satisfactory progress has been made in the implementation of agreements between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran has always adhered to its international obligations and is determined to continue constructive cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of the NPT.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

---

