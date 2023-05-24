Iran urges its diplomats to defend peaceful nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Iran's power in the nuclear industry is no longer undeniable, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the forum of heads of diplomatic representatives of Iran abroad on May 21, 2023.

Eslami emphasized that no one can ignore Iran's potential to produce nuclear fuel.

The vice president added that currently, the entire production process of nuclear fuel, starting from mining, discovery, extraction, processing, enrichment, production of fuel, and its use in reactors, is carried out entirely domestically and by the country's specialists.

“Iran ranks among the main world countries in various sub-industries of the nuclear industry, including in the field of radioisotopes,” the chief noted.

According to him, before the coronavirus pandemic, Iran was exporting radioisotopes to 9 countries. With the normalization of the situation related to the pandemic, the export of radioisotopes will be resumed.

Eslami also pointed out that diplomatic representatives of Iran should convey to the world the facts about the peacefulness of the country's nuclear program.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

