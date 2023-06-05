IAEA Board of Governors to discuss Iran and Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) opens on June 5 and will discuss several important issues, Trend reports.

The Permanent Mission of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna said that Ukraine, Iran and the trilateral military partnership of Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS) will be considered on the agenda.

The agenda also includes the Agency's Annual Report, the Report on the implementation of safeguards and the Report on technical cooperation, as well as a number of other significant issues.

Moreover, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that a new item will appear on the agenda - Nuclear power plant of the Brazilian Navy.

The session of the IAEA Board of Governors will last from June 5 to June 9. The Board of Governors is one of the two governing bodies of the IAEA and meets five times a year.