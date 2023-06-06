Iran and IAEA: No deal until all issues addressed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Iran will not sign an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) until all issues related to its nuclear program are resolved, said Mohammad Marandi, an advisor to the Iranian nuclear negotiation team, Trend reports.

Marandi added that this nuclear agreement is ready and European countries are waiting for the signing of this.

"In Iran's opinion, the nuclear agreement should be regulated in such a way that any deviation is not possible," he stressed.

The official also pointed out recently, after the resolution of two issues, the number of existing issues at the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Iran's nuclear program has decreased.

On May 30, 2023, informed sources in Iran announced that Iran and IAEA have agreed on two issues. The issue raised by the IAEA regarding the Abadeh nuclear facility in Fars province in the south of Iran, as well as the issue about the discovery of 83.7 percent enriched uranium remains in Iran, have already been resolved.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

