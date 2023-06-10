No Agreement in sight for Iran’s nuclear program as US wants more than unblocking assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Despite the discussions on Iran's nuclear program in New York, it is impossible to reach an agreement soon, Iranian MP Mojtaba Tavangar wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“The US is seeking to get certain privileges in discussions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for unblocking Iran's frozen assets abroad. This is against Iran's interests,” the MP added.

Tavangar pointed out that the US intends to hold direct official discussions with Iran.

Iranian and the US officials were said to have been secretly discussing the nuclear program, which was later denied by both sides.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed that Iran has increased the highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, bringing it to 4,745 kilograms. It exceeds the levels set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by 15 times.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

Recently, Iranian media made report about the unblocking of $24 billion of Iran's frozen assets in abroad.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

