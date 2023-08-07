Iran continues to co-op with IAEA on its nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Iran continues to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding its nuclear program, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said, Trend reports.

"As a result of the cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the nuclear program and a number of steps taken by Iran, it was able to prevent propaganda against Iran," he said.

Eslami added that in order to prove that Iran's nuclear program has a peaceful purpose, the 20-year perspective document of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has been accepted and steps have been taken in this direction.

Reportedly, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has prepared a 20-year perspective document regarding its plans. Within this document, the AEOI defines future goals.

According to the mentioned perspective document, the construction of nuclear power plants with a capacity to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity annually is planned for the country. The NPPs will be located in Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Sistan, Baluchestan, Golestan, and Bushehr provinces.

The vice president noted that Iran currently has the capacity to enrich 50,000 SWU (Separative work units) of uranium. At present, 30,000 SWU of uranium are being enriched.

Eslami also pointed out that with the development of Iran's nuclear industry, steps are being taken to meet the country's needs in various fields, including medical, agriculture, and energy.

Iran states that it cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in only two frameworks: the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the safeguards rules.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, 1,000 units of IR2M centrifuges have been installed.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In the discussions, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

