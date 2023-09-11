Iran sees no obstacles to resume nuclear talks, end them with agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Iran does not see any obstacle to the nuclear talks being resumed and be finalized with an agreement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said, Trend reports.

Bagheri Kani added that the current government of Iran (which has been in power since August 2021) has never closed the way for discussions. The Iranian government strives to ensure the national interest and wants to reach a balanced agreement.

“In this direction, the government is trying to achieve the cancellation of the sanctions imposed against Iran,” the deputy minister added.

In discussions on nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur