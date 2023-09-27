Most useful solution for Iran's nuclear program to directly talk with US - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The most useful and appropriate solution for Iran on its nuclear program is to negotiate directly with the US, an Iranian expert on international affairs Hasan Beheshtipour said, Trend reports.

Beheshtipour emphasized that Iran should agree to talk directly with the US, even if it does not achieve what it wants.

The expert also spoke about what Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Sept. 26 with regards to Japan's constructive role in restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Beheshtipour said that it is unclear what this positive role means and how it will be implemented. However, he said that it is not reasonable for Japan or any other country to act as a go-between for Iran and the US.

According to him, it would be good if third countries helped to make direct talks between Iran and the US possible, but when there are intermediaries in the talks, the situation becomes more complex and lengthy.

Beheshtipour also said that some reports suggest that the Iranian government is not opposed to direct talks with the US. The only condition is that direct talks will be beneficial and protect the rights of the Iranian people.

“It should be noted that there is no assurance that the rights of the parties involved in the talks will be protected before the talks start. In fact, talking is a rational diplomatic solution that should be used in time,” he noted.

The expert pointed out that Iran can get the sanctions lifted through direct talks with the US. Because the sanctions have caused Iran to lag behind in competing with the regional countries and to spend more money on economic matters. However, those funds can be used for the development and progress of the country.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

Iran is currently looking for various ways to resume discussions with the other parties regarding its nuclear program and eventually restore the JCPOA.

In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

As reported, Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

