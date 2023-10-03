Iran never intended to develop nuclear weapons – AEOI chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Iran has never intended to develop nuclear weapons,Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Iran has always supported the peaceful use of its nuclear program.

“However, despite this, the other parties of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program have imposed new sanctions against Iran and increased the pressure within these sanctions day by day,” he added.

Eslami also said that since 2016, the JCPOA has entered into force, that plan limited the development process of Iran's nuclear activities, however the US abandoned that plan and did not fulfill its commitments.

Currently, the European parties to the plan (the UK, France and Germany) and the US want Iran to limit its nuclear activities and development in the nuclear field.

Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

The sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur