If sanctions lifted, Iran to implement all provisions of JCPOA - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran will implement all provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program, when sanctions against the country are lifted, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

Eslami stressed that since the sanctions have not been lifted, the Iranian government is currently implementing the strategic plan of the parliament.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

The vice president also added that the JCPOA requires all parties to adhere to the plan. This plan is a multilateral agreement regarding Iran's nuclear program. Simply demanding that Iran stick to the plan is unacceptable.

“Iran currently operates within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) laws in the nuclear field. The IAEA closely monitors Iran’s activities, ensuring that there is no place of activity in Iran that the IAEA is unaware of,” he said.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

The sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

Iran wants not only itself, but all parties to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action at the same time. If this plan is reactivated, Iran expects sanctions against the country to be lifted.

Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium.

