Iran will not bow to pressure on its nuclear activities, AEOI Chief says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. No one can dictate Iran what to do with its nuclear program, said Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

He made the remark in his speech at Shahed University in Tehran today (December 11).

The Vice President noted that Iran's nuclear activities are carried out within the framework of the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the laws of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Eslami added that the nuclear facilities of all countries with nuclear activities are under the control of the IAEA, and Iran is no exception to this rule. All of Iran's nuclear activities are carried out within the framework of the strategic action plan.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency applied to Iran to investigate four facilities in Iran. However, those objects have nothing to do with the nuclear object. According to the application, Iran allowed the IAEA to investigate those facilities. For example, one of those objects was a mine in Marivan that stopped operating, or ferrous metals were sold to another object. The IAEA inspectors examined those facilities, and Iran reported to the agency. However, some countries try to use it as a means of pressure against Iran," he said.

On March 4, 2023, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed a statement on collaboration on Iran's nuclear program.

Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that Iran’s 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7 kg to 128 kg. Iran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

