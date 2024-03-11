If opposing sides demonstrate will, nuclear talks can be concluded - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. If the opposing sides (the US, Britain, France, and Germany) demonstrate their will regarding Iran's nuclear program, it is possible to return to discussions and bring the negotiations to a conclusion, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said during the press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Kanaani, Iran has repeatedly stated that it is interested in pursuing nuclear negotiations. In this direction, the European Union can play a role in lifting sanctions against Iran as a coordinator of the Joint Commission for a Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action (JCPOA). A country (the US) that unilaterally withdraws from the JCPOA can also return to the agreement and fulfill its commitments.

Kanaani added that Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri also met with EU Deputy High Representative Enrique Mora in Doha last week to discuss various bilateral issues and matters of interest to both sides.

To note, a comprehensive plan for joint action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from this plan and in November of the same year imposed sanctions on Iran. Iran announced in 2020 that there would be no restrictions on Iran in the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, at the end of 2020, the Iranian Parliament, referring to the imposition of sanctions against Iran, decided to implement the Nuclear Strategic Plan in order to lift the sanctions. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and Additional Protocol stipulated by the nuclear agreement on February 23. At the same time, the IAEA control mechanism was reduced by 20-30 percent.

The media, quoting the IAEA, reported in February that Iran had increased its stockpile of enriched uranium 27 times more than stipulated in the comprehensive joint action plan. Since the IAEA report of September 4, 2023, the amount of uranium enriched by 60 percent in Iran has increased by 6.7 kilograms to about 128 kilograms.

