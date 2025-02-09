Iran set to keep up dialogue with European countries - Iranian government spokeswoman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Iran will keep up dialogue with European countries (the UK, France and Germany) regarding Iran's nuclear program will continue, the spokeswoman of the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, wrote on her X page, Trend reports.

According to her, Iran will never agree to hold unacceptable discussions.

"The strategy of the Iranian government is to hear a single word from Iran. Everyone knows there are problems. More solidarity is needed to solve problems," she said.

To note, on November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program.

In January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

On February 7, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that negotiations with the US administration are like chasing rainbows—futile and not worth the trouble.

