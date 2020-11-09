Iran preparing to unveil human coronavirus vaccines soon
TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 9
Trend:
The General Secretary of the Biotech committee of Iran Dr. Mostafa Ghaneie has announced that 3 human vaccines against COVID-19 will be unveiled in the country by the end of the current year (end on March 21, 2021), Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.
“These 3 vaccines have not yet been produced by the public sector due to high costs,” Ghaneie said.
He pointed out that the acceleration in the country related to the progress of techologies to produce the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ghaneie went on to say that Iran currently ranks first in the production of biotechnology products and vaccines in West Asia and is among the top 5 countries producing biotechnology products in Asia.
