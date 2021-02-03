Iran to receive first shipment of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

The CEO of Iran Civil Aviation Organization Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh said that Iran is to receive the first shipment of Russian coronavirus vaccine (Sputnik V) on Feb. 4, Trend reports via Tasnim news agency.

“Mahan and Iran Air airlines have announced their readiness to bring the vaccine into Iran," Zanganeh said.

He said that the Russian vaccine will be transported by Mahan Airline.

"We will also use the Iran Air Co. for the possible transfer of the vaccine from Europe," Zanganeh said.



Referring to the Supreme Leader`s order, he said the Pfizer vaccine will not be imported into the country.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.