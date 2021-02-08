Iranian foundation looking to reclaim properties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Iran`s Foundation of the Oppressed and Disabled or "MFJ" has filed 11,000 cases in the judiciary to retake the property of this foundation from individuals and entities.

“The Judiciary has accelerated the process of taking back the property of the Mostazafan Foundation of Islamic Revolution foundation (Foundation of the Oppressed and Disabled or "MFJ") from who possess these properties without the original owners permission,” the head of Mostazafan Foundation, Parviz Fattah said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Earlier, the head of Iran’s largest charity foundation has accused political figures and entities of failing to return the high-value assets of the foundation

Fattah said he sees himself as the “guardian of the interests of the oppressed (moztazafan)” and it does not bother him what his critics say as long as the properties (of the foundation) are returned

The Mostazafan Foundation of Islamic Revolution was founded in 1979 as a successor to the Pahlavi Foundation. As an economic, cultural, and social welfare institution, the Foundation controls manufacturing and industrial companies, whose profits are used—according to the foundation—to promote "the living standards of the disabled and poor individuals " of Iran and to "develop general public awareness with regards to history, books, museums, and cinema."