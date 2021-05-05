Iran to produce 7mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct.-Nov.

Head of Pasteur Institute of Iran Alireza Biglari announced that seven million doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines will be produced as of Iranian months of Mehr and Aban (falls on Oct.-Nov.) in the current year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Monday, Dr. Alireza Biglari pointed to the production of COVID-19 vaccine between Islamic Republic of Iran and Cuba and said that the joint production of coronavirus vaccine between Iran and Cuba is being tested clinically.

If this vaccine is approved by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education after testing, “We will be able to produce 6-7 million doses of this vaccine per month.”

Turning to the latest situation of Iran-Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Biglari stated, “Fortunately, this vaccine is undergoing the third phase of its clinical trials in eight cities of the country.”

For the production line of this joint COVID-19 vaccine, effective planning has been made, ranging from filling the vial to its most important part i.e. quality control (QC) of the vaccine, head of Pasteur Institute of Iran emphasized.