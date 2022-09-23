Iran talks people killed during protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The number of people killed in Iran's protests, sparked by the murder of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police, has reached 17, including both protesters and policemen, Trend reports citing Iran's state television.

A total of 95 people were injured since the protest erupted.

Protests have been going on in Iran since September 19, prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in police custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.