Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

A group of Armenian soldiers who went to the Second Karabakh War as volunteers gathered in front of the building of the Ministry of Defense demanding an explanation of why they, like the others, have not been paid compensation so far, Trend reports citing the Armenian media.

As one of the activists David Hovhannisyan said, he went to war from the very first days, returned from Karabakh on November 30.

"Since then, as I learned that the state pays a certain amount of money to those returning from the front, I have been applying to various structures to receive compensation," said Hovhannisyan.