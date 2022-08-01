VMedia Youtube Channel restores video of famous Armenian researcher deleted following mass complaints from Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. VMedia Youtube Channel has posted excerpts from a deleted video of the famous Armenian researcher Philip Ekozyants and calls on everyone to actively support this video, Trend reports.

The video in question is Ekozyants' answer in absentia to the statements of the Armenian historian, doctor of sciences, teacher of the Yerevan State University Stepan Stepanyants regarding the topic so beloved by the Armenians, as they were supposedly "persecuted throughout history."

Thus, according to Stepanyants, "Armenians have always been persecuted only because they are Armenians and Christians, and also because of their lands."

Ekozyants easily and ironically shatters all the arguments of the Armenian historian, but his video was removed due to numerous complaints from those who are uncomfortable with such truth.

The VMedia channel, however, managed to keep preserve content because, according to its authors, it is extremely important that the Armenian public has access to an alternative point of view. The more Armenian citizens know the truth about their own history, the greater the chance that Armenia will gradually move away from its aggressive position towards its closest neighbors in the region.