Russian MFA slams Armenian PM for baseless criticism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [temporarily stationed in accordance with trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War] is unjustified, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechayev said during a weekly briefing on August 11, Trend reports.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticized the activities of the mentioned Russian peacekeeping contingent

As Pashinyan noted, the events in Karabakh, including those which have taken place in recent days, raise questions about the work of Russian peacekeepers in the region. He also mentioned that these events took place in the presence and with the connivance of Russian peacekeepers.

"Along with intensive political contacts, active work is being carried out by Russian peacekeepers who are making the necessary on-site efforts to stabilize the situation. Both Baku and Yerevan have repeatedly noted the important role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," Nechayev said.