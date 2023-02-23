Ruben Vardanyan kicked off his "post" in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Ruben Vardanyan, the criminal oligarch, who was ‘exported’ to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh from Moscow, has been dismissed of his "post" as the "state minister" of the separatists.

As it was reported earlier, a replacement for him has already been prepared. Thus, Gurgen Nersisyan, who calls himself "prosecutor general", was offered to take up Vardanyan's "post", and has decided to do so.

Now, having failed every mission entrusted to him, all Vardanyan has to do is to decide in which car trunk he wants to escape this time.

Meanwhile, as President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the Munich Security Conference, Baku is ready to start practical communications with representatives of Armenian community in Karabakh, "but we can do it only when Russian citizen-criminal oligarch, a person who was involved in money laundering in Europe, Vardanyan is out of our territory".