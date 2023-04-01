Armenian army in self-destruct mode: MoD reports shootout between servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Armenian servicemen, apparently, have switched to self-destruct mode, shooting at each other.

As Armenian Ministry of Defense reported, on March 31, at about 22:50 local time, "a shootout between the servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces took place in the southeastern border zone, due to a misunderstanding in conditions of extremely poor visibility".

"Misunderstanding", "poor visibility"... there are too many excuses and it looks rather suspicious.

After the incident, the body of Hrachya Sarukhanyan, a conscript of the Armenian Armed Forces, was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Another soldier was wounded.

However, Armenian MoD's statement, saying that they "share the heavy grief of the loss and express support to the relatives and friends of the murdered man!", looks rather ironic.