Armenia’s insidious plans ‘doomed to fail’ - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. As is known, the South Caucasus is currently experiencing serious developments due to the cooperation of non-regional countries, namely France, India and Greece, with Armenia, which still sticks to its non-constructive stance, Rufiz Hafizoglu, a political scientist and expert, told News.az, Trend reports.

He said that in fact, France, India and Greece are rivals to each other, but the creation of an alliance by these countries over Armenia causes a stir. “Armenia is not a serious actor but just a landfill in this alliance,” the political scientist stressed

R.Hafizoglu emphasized that France’s union with Armenia against Azerbaijan is not accidental and stems from a Turkic and Turkish factor.

The political scientist also believes that France strives to settle its accounts with Türkiye by putting pressure on Azerbaijan. “France wants to realize its intentions through Armenia, already recognized as the ‘Trojan horse of the West’ because the Armenian authorities stand ready for all kinds of manipulations. This is a reality and is also confirmed by Armenian political scientists and analysts,” he added.

The political scientist said Greece’s goal in this process is also obvious. As for India’s stance, Hafizoglu noted that it is very complicated as this country has no interest in Armenia. “India has serious problems with Pakistan. Given all this, there is no doubt that India is using Armenia as a tool to settle its accounts with Pakistan,” he added.

According to the political scientist, Armenia continues obtaining weapons, especially offensive arms, and this fact indicates that this country is preparing to attack Azerbaijan.

He also stressed that Armenia’s insidious plans are doomed to fail.